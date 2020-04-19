Delhi Police Receives over 800 Lockdown-related Calls Since Saturday

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi Police received over 800 calls in a day mainly related to movement passes and medical help during the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Sunday.

They said a total of 24,374 calls have been received on helpline 011-23469526 till Sunday since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

Out of the total 883 calls received between 2 pm Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, 46 were related to outside Delhi.

While 631 calls were related to movement passes, 20 regarding medical assistance, they said.

Thirteen calls were related to lack of food and money which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their doorsteps. PTI NIT

