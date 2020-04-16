Delhi Police Receives over 800 Lockdown-related Calls Since Wednesday

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Police received over 800 calls in a day on its 24x7 helpline number mainly related to movement passes, and lack of ration and money during lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

They said a total of 21,522 calls have been received on the police helpline 011-23469526 till Saturday since the lockdown started on March 25.

Out of the total 888 calls received between 2 pm Wednesday and 2 pm Thursday, 61 were related to outside Delhi and referred to respective state helpline numbers.

Twenty-one calls were related to lack of food and money which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

While 646 calls were related to movement passes, three were regarding medical issue, they said.

