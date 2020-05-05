Delhi Police Registers 90 Cases, Detains over 2,400 for Lockdown Violations

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered 90 cases and detained 2,488 people for violating government orders during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

According to data shared by the police, 90 cases were registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,488 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the Delhi Police Act and 181 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 (Police to take charge of unclaimed property) of the Act, they stated.

A total of 709 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Total 37 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,42,894 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

