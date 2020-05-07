Delhi Reports 428 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 428 new cases of coronavirus has been reported on Tuesday, according to an official statement by the Delhi Government."Though 428 more people have confirmed of coronavirus, 74 patients have recovered and been discharged," read the statement.It further read: "One person died on Tuesday due to coronavirus, taking the total count of deaths in the national capital to 65."Till now, 5,532 cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Delhi, including 1,542 who have recovered.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

