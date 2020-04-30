Delhi: Six CRPF Jawans of Same Battalion Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Six more CRPF jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday, informed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.All of them belong to the same Battalion which has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases. Out of these six, one jawan is with the CRPF national Kabaddi team," the officials added.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are a total of 3,439 confirmed cases in Delhi, including 1,092 recovered and 56 deaths. (ANI)

