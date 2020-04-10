Delhi: Two Cardiac Patients Admitted at Max Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Two patients admitted at a private hospital in south Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials said.

The patients, who were admitted at Max Smart Hospital earlier, have been moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block -- a dedicated facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the duo was admitted to the East Block of Max Saket and then shifted to Max Smart Hospital, a hospital spokesperson said.

That time East Block was not made a dedicated facility and part of the general hospital, the official said.

"The two patients today tested positive for COVID-19, following which they were shifted to East Block of Max Saket," the spokesperson said.

"We have created COVID-only and non-COVID facilities so that we are able to manage the patients better and also protect our staff better," the spokesperson added.

The contact tracing for these people is being done and the propose to test the primary contacts immediately has begun, hospital authorities said.

"All those presently identified as in contact have been quarantined awaiting their pathology test results, which are expected by tomorrow (Friday)," the spokesperson said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday jumped to 720, including 12 deaths till date.

