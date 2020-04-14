Delhi: Two Doctors at RML Hospital Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Two doctors at the Centre-run RML hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official, the two women doctors are likely to have contracted the disease from coronavirus infected patients.

The official said that contact-tracing has been initiated and several medical staff who have come in contact with these two doctors are being quarantined.

"Both the doctors are admitted at the hospital for treatment. They are stable," the official said.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 353 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 10,815 on Tuesday according to the Union Health Ministry.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Tuesday evening showed at least 10,986 cases and 365 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states. PTI PLB

