Delhi Violence: 531 Cases Registered, over 1,600 Arrested or Detained, Say Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that as many as 531 cases have been registered so far, including 47 cases under the Arms Act, in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi. The police added that 1,647 people have also been either arrested or detained.Meanwhile, a delegation of Congres leaders led by Rahul Gandhi visited the violence-affected parts of the national capital on Wednesday.Congress sources said that the delegation did not go beyond the Brijpuri Nala, heeding police's advise to not proceed further owing to security reasons. Earlier in the day, on his arrival in the Parliament premises, Gandhi had told ANI, "We are insisting the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House."Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessed pandemonium over the Opposition's continuing demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 were seriously injured in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week. (ANI)

