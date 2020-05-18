Delhi Violence: Woman to Perform Last Rites of Father as Court Allows Release of Charred Remains

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Nearly three months after a woman lost her father in the communal violence that gripped northeast Delhi in February, she will be able to carry out his last rites after a Delhi court has allowed the release of the charred remains that were with the police for investigation.

Gulshan had moved the court seeking release of the remains of her father, who was allegedly shot and thrown into fire by a mob during the riots, so that she could, to perform the last rites.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Karawal Nagar to release the mortal remains of the victim and to duly adhere to the norms of human empathy and respect.

“Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case the application moved is hereby allowed. SHO PS Karawal Nagar is directed to release the mortal remains of the victim to the applicant (Gulshan) as is deposited in the malkhana (storage), duly adhering to the norms of human empathy and respect,” the court said in a recent order.

It further directed the investigating officer of the case to extend all cooperation and assistance to Gulshan so as to avoid unnecessary delay or inconvenience to her.

During the hearing, the court was informed that some body parts are still in the forensic lab and the results are awaited.

The judge then directed the IO to make efforts to expedite the proceedings at the forensic lab, and added that Gulshan was at liberty to move a fresh application at a later stage to obtain those remains.

According to the FIR, complainant Saleem Kassar alleged that February 25, he was at his home when he found out that the violent mob had surrounded his brother Anwar in Ramleela Park in front of his house and allegedly shot him and threw him into the fire.

The police told the court that during the investigation, one burnt leg of man was recovered from the area on February 27 and after its post mortem, the deceased was identified.

Later, blood samples were given by the deceased's daughter Gulshan and brother Kassar for DNA sampling, the IO said.

The DNA report has been obtained and it has matched with the relatives, he said, adding that some of the parts were now sealed in the 'malkhana' of the police station, but another viscera box containing some body parts was still at the forensic lab.

Advocate Ritesh Dhar Dubey, appearing for Gulshan, told the court that she has no objection to receiving the mortal remains of her father which are deposited in malkhana, at this stage to perform the last rites.

Kassar had alleged that on February 25, around 9.30 am, a mob barged into Anwar's house and set it on fire after dragging him outside.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

