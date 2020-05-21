Delhi Will Soon Have More Recovered Patients Than Active COVID-19 Cases: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said soon the number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus will be more than the active cases in the national capital.

"Am so proud of our team of doctors and nurses who have provided the best possible treatment to our COVID patients. Delhi will soon have more recovered patients than the number of active cases," he said in a tweet.

Out of total 11,659 COVID-19 cases in the city, 5,567 people have so far recovered from the infection. There are 5,898 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

On Thursday, the city recorded highest single-day spike of 571 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Also, the coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 194. The previous highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 534 -- was recorded on May 20.

