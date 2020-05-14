Delhi's Gazipur Market Closed for Sanitisation After Two COVID-19 Cases Reported

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur has been closed on Thursday for two days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19, informed SP Gupta, Chairman of Gazipur market.As per the data provided by Delhi Health Minister on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 7,998. (ANI)

