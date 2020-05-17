Dera Head Murdered in Punjab's Rupnagar

Rupnagar, May 17 (PTI) An 80-year-old head of a dera was found murdered at his ashram here on Sunday, police said.

The dera chief, Shri Maha Yogeshwar Mahatma, had been living alone in his 'Shri Muni Desham Ashram' here since the coronavirus-triggered lockdown began in March, they said.

One of his followers visited him on Sunday and found the ashram gate broken open. He also found Mahatma murdered in his room, police said.

Kathgarh Station House Officer Parminder Singh said the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating that Mahatma might have been killed at least a week ago.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

Local Shiv Sena leaders expressed anguish over the killing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)