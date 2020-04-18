Deshmukh Welcomes Pune ZP's Measures to Curb Domestic Violence

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday welcomed the Pune zilla parishad's decision to form village-level committees to prevent domestic violence during lockdown.

To prevent and curb domestic violence during lockdown to contain coronavirus, the Pune ZP has formed village-level committees to counsel male members of families where such incidents are reported.

If a man continued to ill-treat the woman even after counseling, he would be put in institutional quarantine as punishment, the ZP said on Friday.

Deshmukh said the committees were formed in "line with the home department's instructions to deal with cases of domestic violence".

"Other zilla parishads in the state should follow the suit to ensure women are not harassed," he tweeted.

