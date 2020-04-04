DGFT Restricts Export of Diagnostic Kits Falling Under Any ITCHS Code

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted the export of diagnostic kits falling under any ITCHS (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding) code with immediate effect.India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths.Last month, amid coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had decided to restrict export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy, due to concerns on the shortage of medicine in the domestic markets. (ANI)

