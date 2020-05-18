Dharavi COVID-19 Cases Up by 85 to 1,327: BMC

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,327, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As no new COVID-19 death has been reported, the number of fatalities stood at 56, an official said.

At 18, the highest number of cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp locality of densely-populated Dharavi. PTI

