Dharavi's COVID-19 Tally Up by 47 to 1,425; No New Deaths

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,425 in Mumbai's Dharavi slum with the addition of 47 new patients on Thursday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

No new death due to the infection was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours. The death toll there so far is 56, the official said.

Of the 47 new cases, the highest number of six cases was detected in Matunga Labour camp, followed by five in Mukund Nagar locality, the official added.

