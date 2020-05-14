Digvijaya Singh Questions Centre's Rs 90,000 Cr Relief Package for Power Sector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has said that before giving relief to the workers, Modi Government has provided Rs. 90,000 crore to power generating companies."Before giving relief to the workers, Modi has given a relief of Rs. 90,000 crore to the power generating companies. Now find out who has the most number of power generation companies," Singh tweeted (In Hindi).Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday announced a relief of Rs 90,000 crore for DISCOMs.During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a stimulus package totalling Rs 20 lakh crore to rescue the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus. This amounts to nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP. (ANI)

