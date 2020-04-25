Dingko Singh Reaches Delhi in SpiceJet's Air Ambulance for Cancer Treatment

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Former India boxer and Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh was on Saturday flown from Imphal to Delhi by SpiceJet's air ambulance service for his liver cancer treatment.The decorated boxer along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi, flew from Imphal.The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, who is also the president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).The 41-year-old former boxer reached the capital on Saturday in the evening (6:15 pm) and was headed to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance, straight from the airport.At a time when no airline is operational due to lockdown, the airline provided the air ambulance service free of charge to the Padma awardee. "I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery," Ajay Singh said in a statement.The BFI will keep a close watch on the boxing legend's treatment and progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)