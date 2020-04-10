Disclose Travel History or Face Murder Charges, Tablighis Told

Rajnandgaon, Apr 10 (PTI) Tablighi Jamaat members in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh have been directed to inform authorities of their travel history since March 1, and failure to do so could attract charges of murder and attempt to murder, a senior official said on Friday.

The outfit's event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month is being seen as a major source of the coronavirus spread as several of the 9000-odd attendees, many testing positive later, travelled across the country for missionary works.

An order issued by Rajnandgaon Collector Jai Prakash Maurya on Friday said,"There are significant numbers of followers of the Tablighi Jamaat in the district and during the period of COVID-19 pandemic, they visited several places. Recently, several people belonging to Jamaat tested positive for COVID-19."

"Therefore, all the followers of Jamaat are ordered that they should come forward and give detailed information to the concerned authorities, if they have travelled outside the state or within the state after March 1 or anyone from another place has arrived to their residence during this period and staying," the order added.

"If any case of non-disclosure is found then the concerned person will face action under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and provision of the National Disaster Management Act 2005," the order said.

On Thursday, two Tablighi Jamaat members were traced in Gopalpur here and placed in quarantine, one of them having returned from Delhi last month, officials said.

