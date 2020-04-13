District Administration to Be Responsible if New Case Emerges from Hotspot Areas in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that the District Administration concerned will be held responsible if any new case emerges from hotspot areas and action will be taken against them, state's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi said on Monday."Chief Minister Yogi has also alerted the officials of all the districts of the state that all the positive cases of COVID-19 in the state are inside the hotspot area. Now if a new case comes out of the hotspot, it will be considered as negligence of the district administration. For which action is to be taken against the officials concerned," Awasthi said during a press conference."The CM has warned the hidden people who are likely to be COVID-19 patients that they should come forward and get themselves tested. Otherwise, strict action will be taken against them," he said.Awasthi informed that hotspots have been created by the state government in 15 districts so far."A total of 146 hotspots have been identified in 15 districts. There are 1,71,232 houses there with 9,78,055 people. Barricading has been done in all these areas. Sanitisation has been done. 401 positive cases have been found there," he said. "Every District Collector of the state has also done the work of marking hotspots in their districts. In this way, 62 hotspot areas have been identified under 44 police stations in 25 districts. There are 1,62,000 houses there with 9,50,828 people," he added.With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday climbed to 9,352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

