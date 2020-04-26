DMC's Hindu Rao Hospital to Resume Services of Casualty and Emergency Wards

New Delhi, 26 April (ANI): Delhi Municipal Corporation's Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards after complete sanitization of the medical facility.On Saturday, a nurse was found COVID-19 positive after which the hospital was sealed in a precautionary measure for conducting complete sanitation."Along with emergency services, the Flu Clinic and the three OPDs ( Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) will also operate with the restricted entry of patients and attendants from tomorrow," Varsha Joshi, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation told ANI."Contact tracing of 52 healthcare workers (HCW) who have been in contact with the staff nurse has been completed. In the case of 7 people who came in contact, the collection of samples has already been done and are currently in institutional quarantine. Rest are in home isolation and quarantine and sample collection will start tomorrow," she added.All portions of Hindu Rao hospital such as admin block, wards, nursing home, OPD, hostels, residential area and emergency portion have been sanitized with power spray tanker using sodium hypochloride solution done by a team consisting of 8 members along with district health officer (DHO) in the presence of medical health officer, she said. (ANI)

