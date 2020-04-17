DNB Student at Hindu Rao Hospital Fired for Allegedly Diverting Donated Material

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A medic, who was a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) student under a senior doctor at a civic hospital, has been terminated for allegedly diverting donated materials which were to be entered in the stock of the facility, authorities said on Thursday.

DNB is the title awarded by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), an autonomous academic body under the Union Health Ministry.

North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Varsha Joshi confirmed his termination.

There was no immediate reaction from the DNB student, who is a doctor.

The official order issued by the medical superintendent (MS) of the Hindu Rao Hospital on Wednesday said, the doctor had been "terminated from his services with immediate effect for bringing disrepute to the institution".

Joshi said, he was not an employee of the hospital, hence the matter of having an "inquiry committee doesn't apply".

He was only a DNB student under some senior doctor in the orthopaedic department. Probe is not required because "all the facts are established on record", she claimed.

In a series of tweets, Joshi alleged that the DNB student, "diverted donated materials which were to be entered in the stock of HRH by directly entering into correspondence with the donor agency which was already being communicated with by the MS".

"He then proceeded to distribute the materials himself to whoever he pleased," she said in the tweet.

