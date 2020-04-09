Docs, Health Workers' Families Will Be Provided Jobs if They Die on COVID-19 Duty: Tripura CM

Agartala, Apr 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state government will provide employment oppurtunity to families of doctors, nurses and other health workers if they die due to COVID-19 while on official duty.

Deb, who is also the health minister of the state, visited the state-run Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital and Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital earlier in the day to review their preparedness for tackling coronavirus cases.

"We had earlier announced that if any doctor, nurse or health staff dies due to coronavirus, we shall provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to their families. In addition to this, we would also provide jobs to the next of kins," he told reporters here.

Asked about reports of nurses at GB Pant Hospital and Kailashahar District Hospital in Unakoti district alleging shortage of protective equipment, Deb said there was enough stock of PPEs in hospitals.

"The health secretary and other officials are authorised to speak to the media. We have sufficient PPE, gloves, sanitisers and masks in stock. The state government will take strict action against the nurses for creating panic," he said.

Deb also said he had a word with the only COVID-19 patient in the state, who is under treatment at GB Pant Hospital. "She has said she was feeling better," he added. PTI

