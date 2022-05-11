After six days of the premiere of 'Doctor Strange in Madness's Multiverse,' Charlize Theron unveiled her first official look as 'Clea,' with her character appearing in the film's mid-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film. As per Variety, Theron's casting as Clea had been rumoured for the last few weeks but her recent post marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged that she's playing the character. Doctor Strange 2: Is Scarlet Witch Fighting Professor X in the Upcoming Marvel Film? This Shocking New ‘Leak’ Claims an Epic Multi-Versal Face-Off! (View Pic).

On her Instagram account, Theron shared two photos, showing off her looks as the MCU's character 'Clea.' In one of the photos, she showed a glimpse of the fun makeup she wore in the movie. The second image shows her in a superhero costume alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange.'Theron's Marvel debut came as a big surprise during the film's post-credits scene. Since it was evident that she was going to play the character of 'Clea,' comic book fans were thrilled to see how the character would develop in the coming 'Doctor Strange' movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Leaked Movie Stills From Grand Premiere Go Viral; Marvel Fans Ask Viewers Not to Post SPOILERS from Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen's Film.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

She previously teased her character's entry into the Marvel Universe by sharing her photo from an award show, captioning the post 'The cat is out of the bag,' wearing a purple dress that matches her suit in the movie. Theron is next set to appear in the Netflix film 'The School for Good and Evil,' directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Rachel Bloom and Laurence Fishburne.

