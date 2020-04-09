Doctors in J-K's Bandipora Go on Strike Alleging Abuse by Dy Commissioner; Resume Duties Later

Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Doctors in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district went on a brief strike on Thursday to protest the alleged misbehaviour of the deputy commissioner, but resumed their duties after the issue was sorted out amicably, officials said.

The doctors at the community health centre at Hajin –- one of the worst-hit areas by novel coronavirus – in the north Kashmir district alleged that the deputy commissioner of the district, Shahbaz Mirza, misbehaved with a doctor on duty and abused him, the officials said.

They said the entire medical staff at the hospital went on a strike to protest against the deputy commissioner, demanding his suspension.

However, the doctors called off the strike and resumed their duties after the police and civil administration intervened in the matter and it was sorted out, the officials said.

Sumbal Sub-district Magistrate (SDM) Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari said, "There was a communication gap, otherwise there was no issue. We sorted out the matter amicably soon after and the doctors resumed their duties,” he said.

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) condemned the behaviour of the deputy commissioner and said the doctors resumed their duties only because of their conscience.

"The deputy commissioner was interfering with the professional duties of the doctors, their medical management of the patients, which is condemnable," DAK president Dr Suhail Naik said.

The DAK president said the doctors resumed their duties after listening to their conscience as Hajin is a red zone because of the coronavirus infection.

