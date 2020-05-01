Domestic, International Flights to Continue to Remain Suspended Till May 17

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): All domestic and international flight operations will continue to remain suspended till May 17, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday.It stated that these restrictions will not apply to cargo operations and flights specifically approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).The development comes after the central government extended the countrywide lockdown till May 17 to check the spread of coronavirus and eased restrictions. (ANI)

