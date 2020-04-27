Domestic-only WBBL Will Showcase Depth in Australian Cricket, Says Beth Mooney

Melbourne [Australia], April 27 (ANI): Australia's Beth Mooney believes that Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will prove successful even if it is played without international players.Women's Big Bash League is usually played in October-December, however, the future of the tournament hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.Australia has currently put in a six-month travel ban and if the ban remains, international cricketers would not be able to travel to the country in order to participate in the Women's Big Bash League."I'm sure those conversations will continue to happen and worst-case scenario, we might have to keep it as a domestic tournament for this year, but I think that would provide good opportunity for young players and really show the depth we have in Australian cricket," ESPNCricinfo quoted Mooney as saying."The real positive thing that's happening at the moment is the fact that the AFL and NRL are trying to get up and running. Sport is a huge part of the Australian public's lives and we want to give something for people to feel joy about and watch in isolation," she added.Women's World Cup is also slated to be played in February next year, however, the tournament can be moved if the T20 World Cup slated for later this year ends up being postponed due to the coronavirus."You want to be playing as much cricket as you can and a one-day World Cup is one of those things that's always in your calendar and eye line as a cricketer. There's bigger things in play so if it was to get moved I don't think anyone would be too disappointed if it was because we were trying to take care of people," Mooney said."There's a bigger picture in the cricket landscape as well trying to fit everything in from the male and female programs. At this point we are a long way off, have a lot of time up our sleeve, New Zealand's summer aligns with ours so hopefully time is on our side and helps us get a World Cup in February," she added.Earlier this year, Mooney was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning Australian squad.Australia defeated India in the finals of the tournament to lift their fifth T20 World Cup title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)