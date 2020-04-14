Don't Allow Large Gatherings in Delhi: Chief Secy to Police, DMs

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) After a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Tuesday directed police and district magistrates to not allow large assemblies in the national capital.

A government official said that the orders have also been issued to the Delhi Transport Corporation and divisional commissioner to ensure that lockdown, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is strictly enforced.

Only buses placed at the disposal of the police and health department will operate and the rest will be confined to depots, the chief secretary said in his order.

"Special Commissioners of Police, Joint CPs, DMs and SDMs have been asked to be on ground to monitor situation closely," the official said.

About 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

A police official said the migrants were dispersed two hours later and have been assured that they will be provided accommodation and food till the lockdown lasts.

Also, hundreds of migrant workers gather in Surat demanding they be sent to native places despite lockdown.

