Don't Think Dhoni Wants to Play for India Anymore: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that former Men in Blue skipper MS Dhoni does not want to make a comeback in the team.Harbhajan in an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma revealed that the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand was Dhoni's last match and he will not return to the side now.When an Instagram user asked the duo when will Dhoni return to the field, Rohit replied: "I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him."On the other hand, Harbhajan said: "You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India. I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours."Harbhajan maintained that Dhoni will continue to play in the IPL but his comeback in the Men in Blue is very difficult. Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

