Door-to-door COVID-19 Screening Drive to Start on May 1 in Bihar: Mangal Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Wednesday said that a door-to-door drive to screen people for COVID-19, which has already been completed in seven districts, will commence on May 1 across the state.Speaking to ANI Pandey said, "A door-to-door drive will be conducted to screen people for COVID-19 in all districts of Bihar, starting May 1. The door-to-door screening has already been completed in seven districts of the State."Earlier on April 16, Pandey said that the government has identified four districts in the state to conduct door to door screening of the people to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state."We have taken a decision to conduct the screening of people living in the four districts of the state including Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Nalanda. We will also test people within the radius of 3 km of the areas from where cases have reported," Pandey told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)