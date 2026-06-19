Dr. Dhara Patel: Her Retreats Just Won a Major Industry Award!

Dr. Dhara Patel, renowned Spiritual Mentor, Consciousness Educator, and founder of Yogini Darshan – The Sacred Mirror Retreat, was honoured with the prestigious Award for Excellence in Transformation Retreats at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The recognition celebrates her contribution to spiritual education, consciousness development, and transformative retreat experiences that have guided individuals across the world toward deeper self-awareness and purposeful living.

At a time when people are increasingly seeking meaning, balance, and inner clarity amidst the demands of modern life, Dr. Patel has emerged as a respected voice in the field of spiritual transformation. Through her work, she has successfully bridged the timeless wisdom of India’s ancient spiritual traditions with the practical challenges faced by contemporary individuals navigating personal, professional, and emotional complexities.

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As the visionary behind Yogini Darshan – The Sacred Mirror Retreat, Dr. Patel has created a unique platform dedicated to helping individuals reconnect with their authentic selves through immersive transformational experiences. Her approach integrates a range of ancient spiritual disciplines, including Jyotisha (Vedic Astrology), Yogini Wisdom, Tantra, Sacred Rituals, Meditation, and Dharma-based living. Rather than prescribing fixed solutions, her work focuses on helping individuals uncover their own inner wisdom and align with their unique life purpose.

The Award for Excellence in Transformation Retreats recognizes leaders and practitioners who have made a meaningful impact through programs that inspire personal growth, self-discovery, and holistic well-being. Dr. Patel’s retreats have gained recognition for offering participants profound opportunities for reflection, healing, and spiritual awakening while creating safe spaces for inner exploration and conscious living.

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Central to her philosophy is the belief that every individual carries a unique spiritual blueprint. Through personalized guidance and transformative practices, she empowers participants to move beyond conditioned identities, limiting beliefs, and external expectations, enabling them to reconnect with their deepest values and aspirations. Her work encourages individuals to embrace greater awareness, authenticity, and purpose in every aspect of life.

Over the years, Dr. Patel has guided seekers from diverse backgrounds, helping them navigate personal transitions, spiritual inquiries, and life-changing decisions. Her ability to combine ancient wisdom with contemporary relevance has made her retreats and educational programs particularly impactful for individuals seeking meaningful transformation in a rapidly changing world.

The recognition at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 highlights the growing importance of spiritual well-being and consciousness-based education in today’s society. As conversations around mental wellness, self-development, and mindful living continue to gain momentum globally, Dr. Patel’s work serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of traditional wisdom systems in addressing modern challenges.

Receiving the Award for Excellence in Transformation Retreats marks an important milestone in her journey of service and spiritual leadership. It acknowledges not only the success of Yogini Darshan but also her dedication to helping individuals cultivate greater self-awareness, inner peace, and alignment with their life’s purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Patel expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed her commitment to creating transformative experiences that help individuals reconnect with their true nature. She emphasized that genuine transformation begins with self-awareness and that every person has the capacity to access deeper wisdom, clarity, and fulfillment when they embark on the journey inward.

As Yogini Darshan continues to reach seekers across the globe, Dr. Dhara Patel remains committed to her mission of guiding individuals toward conscious living, spiritual growth, and meaningful transformation. The award stands as a testament to her impact as a spiritual educator and her contribution to helping people rediscover the sacred wisdom that already resides within them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).