Dr Manmohan Singh Stable, Under Care at AIIMS Cardiothoracic Centre

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to new medication, he is stable and under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), sources said.The senior Congress leader is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever, sources informed. He was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday following chest pain. In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts -- channels to bypass blocked arteries -- were implanted.He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. Dr Singh served as the Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)

