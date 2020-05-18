Dr Sudhakar Rao is Being Mentally Harassed for Questioning Andhra Pradesh Govt: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday said that Dr Sudhakar Rao, who was allegedly suspended and later attacked in Visakhapatnam on May 16 after he raised concerns regarding the shortage of masks and other medical equipment in government hospitals, was being mentally harassed by the Andhra Pradesh government.Dinakar said that if someone questions the state government then the issue should be addressed properly instead of this brutal treatment."People like Dr. Sudhakar Rao who question the government of Andhra Pradesh, pertaining to the masks and PPEs, at the time coronavirus pandemic, are facing the consequences. What wrong did they ask? If a person questions government then it should be addressed properly instead of this kind of brutal treatment against them," Dinakar told ANI.He said that the doctor was mentally tortured due to the vengeance which has been taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government."Ironically Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended by the Andhra Pradesh government, in a unilateral decision. He has been mentally oppressed due to the vengeance being taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He questioned a series of failures of the state government for the security and protection of the people and frontline COVID warriors like doctors," he said.Slamming the government Dinakar said, "What happened yesterday, has never been witnessed. What kind of attitude, oppressive methods used by the Andhra Pradesh government against professional doctors? They attacked Dr Rao, removed his shirt, tied his hands with rope and along with police forces, they assaulted him. The Union SC/ST Commission also stepped in and making a thorough enquiry about the incident."Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended for allegedly questioning Andhra Pradesh government over masks. On May 16 there was a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Visakhapatnam over the issue. Later police officials detained him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)