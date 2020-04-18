Drone Deployed to Sanitise Grain Market in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) The Chandigarh administration on Saturday deployed a drone to spray disinfectant in a grain market in the Union Territory amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Chandigarh Municipal Corporation official said the drone was used to sanitise the mandi as farmers will bring their produce there for procurement.

The drone can cover three to four acres of area within 10 minutes. It can fly for up to 25 minutes in a single charge, he said.

It has a 10 litre tank and can cover an area of seven meters while hovering in the air, he added.

According to the official, more drones will be deployed to sanitise other mandis in Chandigarh.

"Drones used to spread disinfectants in Chandigarh," UT Adviser Manoj Parida said in a tweet.

He also shared a picture of the drone with trucks standing by piles of foodgrains in the backdrop.

