During Lockdown, EPFO Settles About 13 Lakh Claims Including 7.40 Lakh COVID-19 Claims Under PMGKY Package

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), under Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, has settled a total of 12.91 lakhs claims, including 7.40 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package.This involves disbursal of a total amount of Rs 4684.52 crores which includes Rs 2367.65 crores COVID claims under the PMGKY package."As on April 27, Rs 875.52 crores have been disbursed to 79,743 PF Members as an advance for COVID-19 by the exempted PF Trusts under this Scheme, with 222 private sector establishments disbursing Rs 338.23 crores to 54,641 beneficiaries, 76 public sector establishments disbursing Rs 524.75 crores to 24,178 beneficiaries and 23 cooperative sector establishments disbursing Rs12.54 crores to 924 claimants," the government said in a release.Tata Consultancy Services Mumbai, HCL Technologies Limited Gurugram and HDFC Bank Mumbai are the top three exempted establishments in the private sector, both in terms of "number of claims settled" and "amount disbursed".In the public sector, ONGC Dehradun, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Neyveli and BHEL Trichy are the top 3 exempted establishments to have settled the maximum number of COVID-19 advance claims; whereas, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Neyveli, ONGC Dehradun and Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant Vishakhapatnam are top three establishments in terms of the amount disbursed to EPF members.The provision for a special withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight COVID-19 pandemic is part of the PMGKY scheme announced by the government and an urgent notification on the matter was made to introduce a para 68 L (3) of the EPF Scheme on March 28.Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)