E-Sewa Kendra at Orissa HC Inaugurated

Cuttack, May 15 (PTI) To help people access various services under the e-Courts project, an e-Sewa Kendra was opened inside the Orissa High Court premises here on Friday.

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and senior-most judge of the High Court Kumari Justice Sanju Panda inaugurated the facility in the presence of the Advocate General, office bearers of Orissa High Court Bar Association and several other members of the bar.

A similar facility for the district court of Cuttack was also opened and sources said e-Sewa Kendras are also going to be made functional in a phased manner at other district courts and sub-divisional courts in the state.

A virtual e-Sewa Kendra is also being created through Orissa High Courts website for those who cannot physically attend the facilities in the courts, the sources said.

The e-Sewa Kendras will help litigants and advocates in having online access to case status, facilitating attendance in courts via video conferencing, getting digital copies of judgements and orders, among others.

