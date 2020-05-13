Earthquake Measuring 5.3 Richter Hits Nepal

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 13 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal late on Tuesday, country's national seismological centre said.The centre said that the quake struck around Jugu of Dolakha district at 23:53 hours (local time).According to the Himalayan Times, people in Kathmandu, Kaski, Parsa, Sindhupalchok, reported having felt the jolt.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)