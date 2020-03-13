East Central Railway Issues Instructions for Prevention of Spread of COVID-19

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): General Manager East Central Railway has instructed to undertake measures with immediate effect to prevent and contain the spread of Coronavirus and safety of passengers travelling in train.A press note from the East Central Railway said, "All Divisions to clean the inside of the coaches and sanitize them with a suitable disinfectant like lysol in 2 per cent dilution during every primary maintenance.""Disinfection of EMU and DEMU coaches to be started during night maintenance. The cleaning staff of major stations have been instructed to disinfect various passengers contact surfaces like benches, chairs, washbasins, bathrooms, doorknobs etc," the press note said. "Hand Rails, doors, windows, chains, snack table and all such items of coaches need to be cleaned regularly. Adequate quantity of Liquid Soap in coaches has to be ensured. Remove all curtains from all AC coaches. Daily fogging of trains and daily fogging of all the pit-lines," the press note added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)