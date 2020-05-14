Economic Revival Committee Set Up in Sikkim

Gangtok, May 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday set up a five-member committee to suggest measures to revive the state's economy which has been dented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP MLA Sonam Venchungpa has been appointed as the chairman of the Economic Revival Committee, while CL Denzongpa, Financial and Economic Advisor to the Sikkim government; Mahendra P Lama, Chief Economic Advisor to the Sikkim government and Karma R Bonpo, District Collector, West will be its members.

V.B Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, has been made the member secretary of the committee.

