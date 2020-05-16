ED Attaches 56 Flats, 16 Villas Worth over Rs 7cr in Goa Foreigners' Duping PMLA Case

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has attached 72 flats and villas in Goa worth over Rs 7 crore in connection with a case of cheating foreigners on the promise of getting them prime properties in the state.

The federal agency said it has issued a provisional order for attaching 56 flats and 16 villas located at 172/1, Peace Valley, Sirvoi in Goa.

These immovable properties in the name of Sanatan Financers and Real Estates Pvt Ltd. and some bank deposits that have been attached are worth Rs 7.73 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is related to a case where some foreign nationals were cheated by CEO and former director of Sanatan Financers and Real Estates Pvt Ltd Ankit Kumar and his associate Sunil Kumar.

Ankit Kumar was arrested by the ED in March on money laundering charges.

The central agency's case is based on a Goa police FIR that was filed by some foreigners complaining that the duo "illegally collected" funds from them in the guise of selling properties in a real estate project named 'Peace Valley' located at Quepem in Goa.

"It was revealed that accused Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar had collected money from foreign nationals through foreign direct investment (FDI) route in the accounts of their various shell companies, including Sanatan Financers & Real Estates Pvt Ltd," the ED alleged.

These gullible foreign nationals were induced to invest in the companies formed by the two accused for purchase of flats and villas in Peace Valley.

However, the ownership of the said properties was never transferred to foreign nationals, the ED claimed.

"During 2006-2011, the accused received Rs 7.73 crore by duping the foreign nationals and acquired 16 villas worth Rs 2.56 crore and 56 flats in Goa worth Rs 5.17 crore."

"These assets and bank balances being proceeds of crime have been provisionally attached under PMLA," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)