Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): All the educational institutions shall remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till May 17."All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till May 17," said Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. (ANI)

