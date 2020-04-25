Eight FIRs Registered Against 13 People for Selling Liquor in J-K

Samba, Apr 25 (PTI) Eight FIRs have been registered against 13 people for illegally selling liquor in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district during the ongoing lockdown period, police said on Saturday.

The latest case was registered against Roshan Lal, who was arrested from his house for preparing and selling liquor at village Ratwana on Saturday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Four litres of country-made liquor was recovered from his possession and 60 litres of lahan (raw material) destroyed on the spot, he said.

He said Samba police has taken stringent steps to curb the illegal sale of liquor in the district since the commencement of the lockdown last month.

A total of eight FIRs against 13 people have been registered in different police stations over the past one month, while huge quantities of lahan was destroyed and 21 litres of country-made liquor and 83 bottles of illicit liquor were also seized, the spokesperson said.

As the sale of liquor is prohibited during the lockdown, the drive against anti-social elements involved in the manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor would be intensified so that they do not take advantage of the situation to gain illegitimate profit, he said.

