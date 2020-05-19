Eight New Coronavirus Cases Found in Goa

Panaji, May 19 (PTI) With eight new patients detected, the number of active coronavirus cases in Goa rose to 39 on Tuesday, the state health department said.

Out of 332 samples which were tested during the day, eight turned out to be positive, it said in a statement.

Goa has reported 46 coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the virus. Seven patients recovered and were discharged, while there has been no death due to the pandemic.

All the 39 active patients are being treated at ESI Hospital in Margao, which has been designated as a COVID-19 treatment facility.

Of the eight new patients, four had arrived from Delhi by train, three had arrived from Maharashtra and one from West Bengal.

"Their condition is stable," a health official said.

581 people are in institutional quarantine at hotels and government-run facilities.

Goa has tested 9,549 samples to date. The health department has spruced up its testing facilities at District Hospitals in Margao and Mapusa and Sub District Hospital at Ponda.

The coronavirus figures in Goa are, thus, as follows: Total number of cases 46, new cases 8, deaths zero, active cases 39, recovered 7, samples tested 9,549.

