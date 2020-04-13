Elderly TN Man Takes Cancer-stricken Wife 130 Kms on Bicycle for Treatment

Puducherry, Apr 13 (PTI) Keen not to miss his cancer- stricken wife's chemotherapy during the COVID-19 lockdown, a 65-year old daily wage earner undertook a gruelling 130-km journey with her on his rickety bicycle to reach the JIPMER, a premier hospital here, in time for the crucial procedure.

With inter-state buses off the roads due to the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, Arivazhagan, hailing from Kumbakonam town in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, covered the journey in about 12 hours with a few halts on the way for snacks and tea for him and his 60-year old wife, hospital sources said.

He was short of money to engage a cab, but yet his determination to ensure his wife got the treatment saw him cycling down here early this month, they said.

The man tied himself to his wife with a towel to ensure that she did not accidentally fall off while he rode the bicycle.

The lockdown has seen several such selfless and valiant efforts of men and women driven by sheer love and compassion for their dear ones.

Recently, a 48-year old woman in Telangana rode her two- wheeler for about 1,400 kms to bring back her teenaged son stranded in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Arivazahagan started off on the morning of March 31 and reached the cancer treatment centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) the same night.

Arivzhagan showed the medical records to the police on the way to secure permission to carry on with his ride.

After his arrival at the Regional Cancer Centre at the centrally administered JIPMER, Arivazhagan was helped by the staff and medical personnel who provided chemotherapy to his wife on April 1 morning.

On learning that the man was short of money, those present at the hospital pitched in and raised funds through voluntary contributions.

Hospital sources said the labourer and his wife were sent back home in an ambulance.

