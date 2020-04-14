Eleven Coronavirus Deaths in Mumbai, 204 New Cases Found

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Eleven coronavirus patients died and 204 new COVID-19 cases came to light in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital thus rose to 111 and the total number of coronavirus cases in the city jumped to 1,753, it said.

At the same time, the number of persons discharged from hospitals reached 164 with 23 patients being discharged during the day, the civic body said.

