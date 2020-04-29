Ellyse Perry Extends Contract with Sydney Sixers for Two More Seasons

Sydney [Australia], April 29 (ANI): Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Wednesday re-signed her contract with Sydney Sixers for two more Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) seasons.Since joining the club as its inaugural skipper in WBBL's season one, Perry has played 70 games for the Sixers, slamming 2612 runs, whilst also picking 32 wickets.The all-rounder led the side to four consecutive WBBL finals. Perry was also named as the Player of the Tournament in WBBL season four after she slammed a record-breaking 777 runs in a single season.Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said the club is delighted to have extended Perry's stay with the team.Ellyse has been a part of the Sixers from the very beginning. She was our first ever ambassador back in BBL01 and joined us as captain in WBBL01," Hawkins said in an official statement."She not only plays for the Sixers but is also involved in our program development. We look forward to her not only continuing to play, but also leaving her mark on the Club for years to come," she added.Perry has played 112 ODIs and 120 T20Is for Australia. She has played a vital role in strengthing Australia's middle order. The all-rounder has smashed 3917 runs in ODIs while in the shortest format of the game she has amassed 1155 runs. The 29-year-old cricketer has also picked 152 wickets in the One Day Internationals for Australia. (ANI)

