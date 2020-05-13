Emphasis on T20 Format Made Huge Difference, Says Adam Zampa

Melbourne [Australia], May 13 (ANI): Australia spinner Adam Zampa has said that the number one ranking in the shortest format of the game is the result of emphasising the need to do well in T20 cricket.Australia had risen to the top of the ICC rankings in the shortest format and this was a result of the ICC's annual update of their rankings.The side has enjoyed a stellar run in the shortest format off late as Australia managed to win seven matches out of nine during the 2019-2020 season."The emphasis we put on T20 cricket as an international team over the last couple of years has made a huge difference. There was the Test format and ODI format leading up to the World Cup last year that we were focusing on but this T20 World Cup in particular has made a difference in the way we select teams, the way the scheduling looks," ESPNCricinfo quoted Zampa as saying."I think it's been an amazing 18 months in particular for the T20I team and we've got a really good balance leading up to the World Cup. It's exciting to be a part of that," he added.Zampa has himself enjoyed a good run in the shortest format as he managed to pick up 10 wickets in eight T20Is during the last season.Two T20 World Cups have been scheduled for 2020 and 2021. However, the tournament this year remains in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney had said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 this year at seven venues across Australia."In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilise all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney had said in a statement.Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)