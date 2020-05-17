Doda Encounter: Gunfight Underway Between Terrorists And Security Forces; No Casualties Reported

Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

Doda/Jammu, May 17: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, police said.

The encounter started when security forces launched a joint operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of some terrorists, a police official said. Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed, 9 Injured After Landslide Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban District.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the official said. Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested in Doda district earlier this month.

