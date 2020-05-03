England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies Hold 'positive Talks' on Rescheduling Test Series

London [UK], May 3 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is holding "positive discussions" with its counterpart Cricket West Indies (CWI) about rescheduling their forthcoming series due to the coronavirus pandemic.West Indies were due to arrive in the UK this month ahead of a three-Test tour, but that has now been suspended owing to COVID-19.The English season is currently on hold, with no cricket planned before July 1 and the ECB working on contingency plans to try and fulfil its international fixtures once lockdown restrictions are lifted.In the ongoing discussions, England Test captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood, took part in a video conference while Windies Test skipper Jason Holder and coach Phil Simmons also joined the meeting."Positive ongoing discussions with the ECB and CWI continued on Friday. Both boards were represented including captains, coaches, administrators and the chief medical officers from the respective boards," ESPNcricinfo quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying."Discussions were wide-ranging including dialogue around revised schedules and COVID-19 medical and biosecurity planning," the spokesperson added.Both the boards will hold further meetings in the next few months to get desired results under the guidance of the English government."Meetings will be ongoing over the next few months to reach an outcome of when international cricket could potentially return. This is a long and detailed process and is very much in the early stages of planning. The guidance from the government will emphasise what we can do," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

