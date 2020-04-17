Ensure Enough Supply of Hand Sanitisers: Delhi Chief Secy to Excise Commissioner, Drug Controller

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed the excise commissioner and drug controller on Friday to ensure enough supply of hand sanitiser in the national capital amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

Dev directed the excise commissioner to ensure adequate availability of ethyl alcohol and ethanol to hand sanitiser manufacturers.

He also told the Delhi drug controller to augment market linkages of hand sanitiser from distilleries and other units to ensure its availability at all medical and grocery stores, the official said.

The chief secretary said that following the Home Ministry directives for allowing select activities from April 20, which includes sanitization of work spaces between shifts and provision of sanitiser at convenient places, the demand for hand sanitiser will increase manifold.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed important industries to operate during the extended coronavirus-induced lockdown for the betterment of farmers, daily wage earners and to maintain an efficient supply chain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)